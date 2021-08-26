A MAN has been arrested after being in possession of class A drugs and offensive weapons in Monmouthshire.
Gwent Police officers carried out a drugs warrant in Grofield, Abergavenny on Wednesday, August 24.
They arrested a 50-year-old man after officers found a large amount of cocaine and a number of offensive weapons.
They are continuing their enquiries.
