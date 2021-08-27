A new, first of its kind fast food restaurant is coming to South Wales, and is just weeks away from opening.

Popular American fast food chain Taco Bell has opened a number of branches across the region in recent years, and in September, is opening another – though this one will be slightly different.

It has been confirmed that on Thursday, September 23, the first Taco Bell drive-thru will be opening in Wales.

The new venue will be opening on the Dragon Retail Park, on Newport Road.

What’s more, the Taco Bell will be open 24/7 – giving fans all day long to pick up a taco or burrito.

Once open, it will be the fifth Taco Bell to open in Wales, and the 68th in the UK.

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 customers who use the drive-thru will be given free churros.

But, for those who prefer a dine-in experience, the new restaurant, located on the former Wickes car park, will feature indoor seating inside the 2,000sq ft space.

There are also takeaway and click and collect options available, along with the usual delivery partnerships with Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat.

What can customers expect?





The fast food restaurant is known for its range of Mexican classics.

This includes tacos, burritos, nachos and quesadillas.

According to the company website, these can be ordered individually, or as part of combo meals.

Unusually for a fast food chain, Taco Bell is also licensed to sell alcohol, with Sol beer on the menu.

What has been said about the opening?

Lucy Dee, head of marketing at Taco Bell UK said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring the first Taco Bell Drive Thru to Wales.

“Wales has been crying out for more Taco Bells and we’re very pleased to be able to deliver; creating local jobs despite challenging circumstances”.

In Wales, Taco Bell also has branches in Swansea, Talbot Green and Cardiff city centre.