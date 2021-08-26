A TEENAGER drug dealer was carrying £14,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine when undercover police officers caught him selling from his e-scooter.

Addison Fouweather was arrested just two days before his 19th birthday at a crime hotspot in the Bettws area of Newport.

He lashed out at officers when a mob encouraged him to hit the police who laughed as they filmed the teenager resisting arrest.

The officers had to call for backup before Fouweather was eventually placed in the police van and driven away into custody.

Nigel Fryer, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “On June 21, undercover officers were in Tone Close in Bettws, an area well-known as a place where dealers and users meet for the sale of drugs.

“They saw two people in an SUV driving around aimlessly and identified them as drug users.

“Shortly after, Mr Fouweather approached them on an electric scooter and he was seen to pass something through the window to the driver.

“The undercover officers apprehended the defendant and he became violent and resisted arrest.

“A group of youths stood around and the police asked for backup.

“They found it exceptionally funny and encouraged Mr Fouweather to lash out and kick the police.

“They started videoing the police doing their work.

“One officer was struck in the face when the defendant did lash out with his feet.”

Fouweather was found with 85 crack cocaine and 86 heroin deals which had a potential street value of between £8,900 and £14,070.

Mr Fryer added: “He told detectives he had been forced to sell drugs for a number of months but would not name the people who made him do it.

“The defendant said he was handed a bag of drugs at 10am to go out and sell and was given a patch to peddle the drugs in.”

Fouweather told the police he had developed a £100 to £200-a-day crack cocaine addiction.

The defendant, of Albert Square, Bettws, Newport, admitted two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

He also pleaded guilty to resisting a constable.

The court heard that an “evil drugs gang had got their claws into the defendant”.

Gareth Williams, mitigating, asked the judge to take into consideration his client’s youth as he was only 18 at the time of the offences.

Recorder Simon Mills told Fouweather: “The court does not like to see young people like you in the dock.

“But if you get involved in drug dealing, that’s where you are going to end up.

“I wish I had a magic wand and that your problems could go away.”

He said the minimum custodial term he could impose on Fouweather after taking into account all the mitigating factors was two years and four months.

The defendant will have to serve half that term in a young offender institution before he is released on licence and supervision.