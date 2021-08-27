Emergency work is being carried out at the Welsh castle which has served as the filming location for I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here during the pandemic.

Gwrych Castle stepped in to save the day when the health crisis prevented the Australian filming location from being used last year.

And, with travel restrictions remaining in place, the castle in Wales will be used once again in 2021 – though a significant amount of work is being carried out to get it ready in time.

However, this does mean that members of the public who have booked to visit the castle on or after September 6, will be left disappointed, as bookings beyond this date are being cancelled and refunded through to the end of the year.

At this time, the castle is in need of some significant work before the cameras can start rolling.

Crumbling brickwork, overgrown plants and misaligned slates have been revealed as workmen and cranes prepare make Gwrych Castle safe for the stars.

The castle said the pictures of the crumbling building were from "recent high level inspections in readiness for the return of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!"

But the trust which runs the Welsh castle pledged: "We have lots of exciting things happening behind the scenes.”

Works are needed to prepare the 19th century castle in time for TV crews and celebrities ahead of this year's series which is due to start in November.

When filming kicks off, large fences will be put up around the castle.

This comes after a string of raids were carried out following the last series.

What have castle bosses said?





Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust says the programme has helped to accelerate the refurbishment of the Grade I-listed building.

Dr Mark Baker, Chair of trust, said “I’m absolutely delighted that I’m A Celebrity has chosen Gwrych Castle to be its UK location for the 2021 series.

"Gwrych Castle is a beautiful grade I listed historic house and a must-see destination for tourists visiting Wales.

"I’m A Celebrity being here will really help support its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost.

"We are all very excited to be working with the team again.”

