REKNOWNED Newport philanthropist and restaurateur Tony Gambarini’s life was celebrated today at a ceremony attended by friends and family at St Patrick’s Church.

Tony owned Bella Mamma’s and was reportedly ‘instrumental’ in helping to fund St David’s Hospice.

Tony eventually spent his last days in the hospice and died aged 76 on July 21.

His brother, Roger Gambarini, said: “It was fitting that they took care of him in the end.”

Tony is survived by his wife Marion, his children Andrew and Lucy, and his grandchildren.

Father Brian Cuddihy officiated the service at St Patricks in Newport and Roger gave the eulogy.

In the eulogy, Roger explained how Tony was “a man for all seasons” and detailed his life and his colourful career.

Tony and his siblings grew up in the fish and chip shop on Corporation Road that their parents owned.

Roger recalled that when they were children, he and Tony would fight, with Tony often getting the upper hand due to his size.

However, both of them fled as soon as they were caught by their parents, as the one who was caught often copped the blame.

Tony attended St Josephs Primary School, followed by St Illtyds High School where he played for the first XV for rugby and was picked for Wales Youth, but he broke his thumb and was not picked again.

Eventually, he ended up going to the Ratcliffe College to begin his training as a priest before moving on to Wadhurst and then finally Derryswood.

At Derryswood, Tony began a lifelong love of gardening and beekeeping

His time as a priest was brief, with Roger finding the proposition of a secular life involving drinking and having a good time too tempting after a weekend visiting his brothers and friends.

Soon after, he married Marion and had four children: John, Andrew, Tim and Lucy.

Sadly, both John and Tim have died, with Tim passing away on April 28 of this year at the age of 47.

Often referring to Tim as ‘the big lump with the stupid grin’, Tony spoke often about his children before he died.

Tony began working as a car salesman after a stint at a bank in Tiger Bay and after a few years became managing director at Newport Ford.

His family thought that was that and he would continue to earn a living selling cars – but Tony had other ideas.

He opened a greengrocers next to his parent’s old fish and chips shop.

Eventually, Tony owned garages and worked with other car-centric businesses, before finally settling down as the owner of Bella Mammas.

Tony was known as an character at his restaurant, always in his trademark waistcoat and armed with an electric keyboard preloaded with his favourite songs – some of which were played during the service.

Roger said: “He was the best friend that you could have.

“He was a good dad who never stopped caring and worrying.

“He befriended so many while helping those less fortunate and he left so many memories for us to cherish.”

Andrew and Lucy, Tony’s children, spoke of how proud they were of their father.

Lucy said: “He was a very good man, he was very generous and he was very hard working.

“A lot of people respected him and he would do anything for anyone.”

Andrew said: “He was a strong family man and I miss him a lot.

“It's good to see all his old family and friends here today.

“He was a strong, assertive man and he did a lot of good charity work.”

Jackie Clark, who went to school with Tony and whose mother used to babysit him, said: “He was a very kind man.

“He was a legend in Newport.”

It’s fair to say that Tony Gambarini was a big character and that large parts of Newport will miss him, but remember his legacy.