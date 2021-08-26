A LOCAL Newport business is offering a deal on their best-selling burger.
Today is National Burger Day and to celebrate the guys at Tin Can Kitchen, based in Rogerstone are offering their best-selling burger, the Goliath for £8 – normally it would cost a tenner.
The burger that started it all for Tin Can Kitchen, the Goliath is a burger lover’s dream – what’s in it?
- A juicy 6oz 100 per cent Welsh beef burger
- Buttermilk fried chicken fillet
- Bacon
- American cheese
- Onion rings
- Salad & house sauce
The Goliath is nestled between a soft brioche bun and served with seasoned fries as standard.
The offer is on today (Thursaday, August 26) and tomorrow (Friday, August 27) and available online at tincankitchen.co.uk
Orders are available for collection or delivery, with walk-ups accepted.
Tin Can Kitchen has other burgers up for grabs including vegatarian burgers.
It is open between 5pm and 10pm Monday to Thursday, and open 5pm to 10.30pm Friday to Sunday.
