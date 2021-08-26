A MAN has been arrested following an assault in Newport city centre this morning.
Gwent Police cordoned off an area of Commercial Street, just opposite Westgate Hotel just before 11am today and arrested a 41-year-old man from the city on suspicion of assault.
The Welsh Ambulance Service also attended.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of an assault in Commercial Street, Newport, at around 10.55am on Thursday, 26 August.
“Officers attended, alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and a 41-year-old man from the Newport area is currently in police custody after he was arrested on suspicion of assault.”
The force are continuing their enquiries and have asked for anyone with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them through 101 or their social media channels, quoting the log number 2100300444.
