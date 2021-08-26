A PAEDOPHILE who had a two-and-a-half hour long film of little girls being raped was jailed for a second time for possessing indecent photographs of children.

Calvin George Hodgson, 35, from Newport, was arrested following Operation Javelin, a Gwent Police crackdown last month on offenders owning and sharing child sex abuse images.

The defendant was jailed in 2018 for similar offences.

Newport Crown Court heard how Hodgson was caught this time after officers carried out a raid on July 21.

They found a number of vile images on his black Samsung mobile phone which the defendant refused to give them access to.

Forensic analysis revealed indecent images of children on the device, including 14 still and the two-and-a-half hour video, all in category A, the most serious type.

The lengthy film showed girls between the ages of five and seven being raped.

They also discovered 15 category B and eight category C images.

Hodgson had software on the phone for "cleaning" his phone.

The defendant pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing indecent images of children.

He also admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) following his conviction from three years ago.

Ben Waters, representing Hodgson, said: “He is very introverted and spends a lot of his time in front of a computer screen.

“The defendant is very ashamed at what he’s done and entered guilty pleas at the first opportunity.”

Judge Daniel Williams told Hodgson: "There were images in the most serious category.

"Behind those images are real children who are subject to the most horrific abuse and they are being recorded for the sexual gratification of people like you."

He jailed him for 18 months for possessing indecent images and a consecutive term of six months for breaching his SHPO.

The defendant will serve half the total jail sentence of two years in prison before being released.

He was also made the subject of a new SHPO for the next 10 years.

A request for Hodgson’s photograph was made to Gwent Police but the force said they would “not be able to release” one.

The court also made an order prohibiting the media from publishing the defendant’s address.