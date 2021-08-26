BALL-PLAYING Dragons forward James Benjamin has been turned from a back rower into a hooker.

The 27-year-old from Rogerstone, who has made 65 appearances since his 2013 debut, spent last season on a regime to turn him into a front row forward.

The return of Premiership rugby will allow the Wales sevens international to put his work from the training ground into practice and he featured off the bench for Ebbw Vale in their pre-season friendly against London Scottish last weekend.

He will continue for the Steelmen in the coming weeks and could get an opportunity for the Dragons in their warm-ups for the United Rugby Championship.

The long-term aim is for Benjamin to be a contender for the 2 jersey along with Elliot Dee, Richard Hibbard, Ellis Shipp and Taylor Davies.

The Dragons are blessed for back row options with Wales internationals Aaron Wainwright, Ross Moriarty, Taine Basham and Ollie Griffiths plus Harri Keddie, Ben Fry, Dan Baker, Lennon Greggains and Huw Taylor set to battle it out in the coming campaign.

That strength influenced the decision to try mobile Benjamin, who played for Wales in the 2018 Commonwealth Games sevens, in the front row.

He was put on a different conditioning programme last season while working closely with forwards coach Mefin Davies, with 37-year-old former Wales and Lions hooker Richard Hibbard also there for advice.

Benjamin made just one appearance after a coronavirus outbreak led to him being registered for Europe for the Champions Cup clash at Bordeaux-Begles because Dean Ryan’s men were down to the bare bones.

It isn’t the first time that the Dragons have experimented with Benjamin in a different position – previous boss Bernard Jackman had a look at him in midfield in the 2018 Celtic Cup.

That came after a successful season in 2017/18 when he played 24 times and was influential in Jackman’s desire for a more expansive approach because of his ability on the ball.

Benjamin has been something of a fringe figure under Ryan but will aim to earn another stay at the Dragons by following in the footsteps of those that have moved to the heart of the front row from the back row, notably former Rodney Parade favourite Lloyd Burns.

The Dragons get their United Rugby Championship campaign under way on the weekend of September 24.

Fixtures are yet to be released because of logistical issues following the introduction of four South Africa sides. The plan is for them to be announced tomorrow afternoon but it could be Tuesday if there are any last-gasp issues.