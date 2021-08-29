NEWPORT Cricket Club are able to develop their junior teams after securing a three year sponsorship deal.

There was a danger that the club would have to lower their expectations for the junior team as they were experiencing budgetary problems that meant there was little money available for junior coaching.

The girl’s team was under the most pressure due to the lack of funding.

However, housebuilding organisation the Edenstone Group decided to sponsor the club after hearing about their plight and will be featured on playing shirts until at least 2023.

Newport Cricket Club chairman Mike Knight said: ““We’re extremely grateful to Edenstone for agreeing to be our main club sponsors.

“The funding has provided a considerable boost to the club during the pandemic, helping to finance the junior coaching programme.

“We have a very strong junior section with over 175 players across 11 junior teams from under-five to under-19.

“The major beneficiary of the Edenstone sponsorship is the girls’ section.

“We have three girls’ teams and are the leading club for girls’ cricket in South Wales.

“Funding from Edenstone will enable us to further develop women’s and girls’ cricket including introducing a girls’ under-11 team and a women’s softball team, completing a full club pathway for women and girls.”

Edenstone Group operations director Chris Edge said: “Sports clubs like Newport Cricket Club are an integral part of the community, helping people stay fit and active while having fun.

“They also help build friendships and develop a sense of teamwork.

“We’re proud to be supporting Newport Cricket Club and to be helping them build their girls’ and women’s teams.”

The Edenstone Group are based in Magor and have previously topped Wales Business Insider’s Growth 100 and featured in the Wales Fast 50.

Anyone interested in joining Newport Cricket Club as a player or as a supporter or volunteer or able to offer support in another way, should contact Mike Knight by email at mike.knight2@ntlworld.com or call 07793823294.