EMERGENCY services have been called to an old Blaenau Gwent school for the fourth day in a row due to fires.
Gwent Police’s Blaenau Gwent officers said on Twitter that they have been called out four evenings in a row along with the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service to the old Nantyglo school grounds following fires.
MORE NEWS:
- Man arrested following cocaine and weapons bust
- In the dock: Drink drivers and thief punished in court
- In the dock: Rogue drivers and thief in court
They urge parents to educate their children on the dangers of fires and the strain on resources.
This is the fourth evening in a row that fire and police were called to the old Nantyglo school grounds. Please can you educate your children on the danger fires can have on themselves as well as straining resources on others in need #staysafe pic.twitter.com/EkLT1SJUZP— Gwent Police | Blaenau Gwent Officers (@GPBlaenauGwent) August 26, 2021
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.