EMERGENCY services have been called to an old Blaenau Gwent school for the fourth day in a row due to fires.

Gwent Police’s Blaenau Gwent officers said on Twitter that they have been called out four evenings in a row along with the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service to the old Nantyglo school grounds following fires.

They urge parents to educate their children on the dangers of fires and the strain on resources.

 