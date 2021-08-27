A MONMOUTHSHIRE pub is helping Afghan refugees – with the sale of pints.

The Queens Head micropub in Chepstow will be donating £1 from every pint of Afghan Pale Ale sold at the pub to Save the Children – who are helping families in Afghanistan.

Glen Ellis, landlord of the pub, said the idea came after watching the events in Afghanistan unfold following the Taliban’s takeover.

“The idea came to me as I was watching thousands of desperate Afghans trying to flee Afghanistan on the news,” he said.

“I remembered that I had some Afghan Pale Ale in the cellar, and I just wanted to do something to help, even if it’s only a small gesture.”

The move – which will last for a month – has already received positive support from many patrons – and a local brewery.

“Grey Trees brewery offered to donate a barrel of the beer to help the fundraiser, which was very generous of them. We are hoping to raise more than £500. People have been very generous and donated to the appeal even if they’re not drinking the Afghan Pale Ale, which is lovely!”

Thousands of Afghans have been trying to flee the country following the Taliban’s takeover earlier this month, following the withdrawal of the last American troops. There is an extraction operation taking place to evacuate eligible Afghans and their families, as well as British and US nationals from the country – which is being operated by the British and US air forces.

This is in its final hours now according to UK Government defence secretary Ben Wallace. He told Sky News this morning (August 27) that they were wrapping up the evacuation - ahead of the August 31 deadline.

He said: “We at 4.30 this morning, UK-time, closed the Baron’s hotel, shut the processing centre and the gates were closed at Abbey Gate.

“We will process the people that we’ve brought with us, the 1,000 people approximately in the airfield now and we will seek a way to continue to find a few people in the crowds where we can, but overall, the main processing is now closed, and we have a matter of hours.”

Two explosions have led to at least 73 people being killed - including 13 US troops and 60 Afghan nationals with more than 150 people injured.