THE Championship Cup clash between Bedwas and Cross Keys at Bridge Field tomorrow afternoon has been postponed because the visitors could not raise a side.

The clubs had been due to meet in the third round of fixtures in the three-team Gwent group of the competition after both losing to Bargoed.

However, Bedwas announced on Thursday evening that the game was off and that they had been unable to find a new opponent at short notice.

Ebbw Vale are in action tomorrow afternoon when they travel to Premiership rivals Aberavon for a friendly.

The Steelmen are aiming to build on a fine display in defeat to London Scottish last week, when edged out 33-26 by the English Championship side.

Dragons forward James Benjamin makes his first start at hooker after a year-long project to move him from the back row, aided by the presence of props Joel Harries and Rob Sevenoaks.

Dom Franchi captains the side from centre in the absence of his brother Joe while there is a start for Dragons academy full-back Joe Westwood, whose father Jonathan was part of the 2012 WRU National Cup-winning Cross Keys management team with Ebbw boss Greg Woods.

The Steelmen and Newport are now building towards a December 11 start in the Premiership, which will see 12 clubs play each other either home OR away. The top four will then got into play-off to decide the title.

The Black and Ambers are not in action this weekend but have brought back a familiar face to bolster their pack for the coming campaign.

Lock Bryce Morgan played for Newport while with the Dragons academy before playing for Llanelli and Bargoed.

The 24-year-old has featured for the Rodney Parade side in pre-season and has signed up to battle Dan Partridge, Joe Bartlett, Elliott Ferriman and Andrew Mann for starts in the second row.

"He has a lot of experience for a young man after his involvement at the top of age grade rugby and within the regions," said head coach Ty Morris.

"He is a Premiership campaigner with bags of playing time at Llanelli and Bargoed, so we are looking forward to his addition to the squad bringing a competitive edge.

"He's a very smart, thinking rugby player who understands the game well and will be a great asset to us."

Ebbw Vale (at Aberavon): Joe Westwood; Dafydd Howells, Lewis Bates, Dom Franchi (captain), Ewan Rosser; Lewis K Williams, Jack Harvey; Joel Harries, James Benjamin, Rob Sevenoaks, Lance Randell, Cory Talbot, Dan Hill, Owen Young, Ethan Doyle.

Replacements: Luke Garrett, Harry Fry, Connor Chapman, Dave Whiting, Adam Williams, Scott Parsons, Alex Grey, Dawid Rubasniak, Matthew Flanagan, Geraint Rhys Jones, Will Keep, Carrick McDonough, Dan Haymond.