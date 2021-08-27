CONSERVATIVE candidate John Jones has been elected to represent the Graig ward on Newport City Council, following a by-election.
He succeeds long-serving Conservative councillor Margaret Cornelius, whose resignation due to ill health triggered the by-election.
Mr Jones received 610 votes at the by-election, which was held on Thursday August 26.
Mr Jones said he felt “amazing” following the announcement of his party’s victory.
He added: “I can’t wait to do something positive for the community.
“I am so grateful for the support I have received from my wife, family and team.”
Mr Jones will represent the ward alongside fellow-Conservative councillor David Williams.
Cllr Matthew Evans, leader of the council’s Conservative group, said: “John has worked incredibly hard for this.”
Meanwhile, Labour candidate John Harris said he is considering running again in the council-wide elections in May 2022.
Mr Harris added: “Next time we will have to focus on how to gain more support from people in the Graig ward.”
Number of votes received by each candidate:
John Jones (Conservative): 610
John Harris (Labour): 534
Jeff Evans (Liberal Democrat): 71
