THERE have been five new deaths related to Covid-19 in Wales in the past 24 hours – but none in Gwent.
It means the total deaths in Wales according to Public Health Wales is 5,668 – with the Gwent region covered by the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board remaining at 977.
Out of the 1,791 newly recorded cases of Covid-19, 270 were recorded in the Gwent region. Newport recorded the highest number in Gwent at 93, Caerphilly recorded 83, Blaenau Gwent had 34 new cases and both Monmouthshire and Torfaen recorded 30 new cases.
Four areas of Wales recorded more cases than Newport and only one area of Wales recorded less cases than Monmouthshire and Torfaen.
Here are all the newly reported cases in Wales and how many tests were carried out:
Swansea – 243 (1,199 tests)
Cardiff – 147 (1,383 tests)
Carmarthenshire – 123 (780 tests)
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 117 (781)
Newport – 93 (616 tests)
Pembrokeshire – 90 (505 tests)
Gwynedd – 85 (346 tests)
Neath Port Talbot – 85 (605 tests)
Caerphilly – 83 (602 tests)
Conwy – 79 (339 tests)
Denbighshire – 74 (317 tests)
Wrexham – 66 (330 tests)
Bridgend – 65 (486 tests)
Powys – 59 (472 tests)
Flintshire – 58 (397 tests)
Merthyr Tydfil – 45 (221 tests)
Vale of Glamorgan – 37 (501 tests)
Ceredigion – 36 (286 tests)
Blaenau Gwent – 34 (201 tests)
Monmouthshire – 30 (353 tests)
Torfaen – 30 (242 tests)
Anglesey – 29 (169 tests)
Unknown location – 13 (78 tests)
Resident outside Wales – 70 (344 tests)
