A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

SHUJER HUSSAIN, 40, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was jailed for 24 weeks after he admitted stealing a Samsung tablet and an electric power drill from Gwent Police, a rucksack containing a charger, toiletries and a pink gym bag with clothes inside and fraud between July 27 and August 16.

He was ordered to pay £345 in compensation and a £128 surcharge after his release from prison.

DAVID MALCOLM GEORGE, 42, of Rectory Road, Crumlin, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 62micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Greenmeadow Way, Cwmbran, on July 10.

He was ordered to pay £580 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS O'CONNOR, 18, of St Briavels Mews, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance and without a licence on Lower Dock Street on New Year’s Eve 2020.

He was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PARVEZ UDDIN, 30, of South Market Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHAFIQ AHMED, 31, of Llanvair Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions after he gathered with another person without reasonable excuse at Chepstow Road on January 30.

NATALIE ROBERTS, 42, of Wellington Way, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions after she gathered with another person without reasonable excuse at Hill Street on January 30.

ROXANNE ROWLANDS, 32, of Ash Grove, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions after she gathered with another person without reasonable excuse on January 30.

LAWRENCE SHAPCOTT, 61, of Dol Yr Eos, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions by

leaving or being outside a place where he was living, without reasonable excuse, at St Julian’s Avenue, Newport, on January 30.

LEE WILLIAMS, 33, of Maes Yr Haf, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £991 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions after he gathered in a private

dwelling with more than 15 people at Hill Street on January 30.