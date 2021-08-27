A MAN has been taken to hospital with ‘life-changing’ injuries following an early morning crash in Newport.
Old Green Roundabout in the city centre was closed off for most of the morning following the single-vehicle crash at 6am.
He was transported to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff and the road remained closed through the morning for the police’s collision investigation unit to carry out their investigation.
The road has now reopened.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “A single vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorbike occurred on the A4042 (between the old green roundabout and Harlequin roundabout) this morning at approximately 6am.
“A man has been taken to UHW with what is described as life changing/life threatening injuries at this time.”
A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 6.04am to reports of a road traffic accident involving a motorcycle at the Old Green Interchange area of Newport. We sent one emergency ambulance to the scene and one patient was taken to University Hospital Wales, Cardiff for further treatment."
