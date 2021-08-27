Cayzer’s Menswear in Maindee will be closing down in November due to the owner retiring.

The store has been in business since 1905 and at their peak stored more than 700 suits.

Peter Watkins, 70, is the owner of Cayzer’s and said that after his son left the business to pursue other career interests when the pandemic began, he couldn’t think of anyone who could take over.

Mr Watkins said: “It's a shame, but it you know obviously retail has been over the last couple of years quite hard anyway.

“It's a big responsibility, employing few staff and doing all the buying the selling as well and all the paperwork.

“I thought to myself ‘Well, if he's (his son) not keen to do it then there's no one else that I know of who would want to take on the business of that size.

“I think is probably the oldest business in Newport, the oldest retail business anyway.”

Mr Watkins has been working at the shop for 52 years as he began when he was 18.

His father bought the shop from the original owner, a Mr Cayzer, in 1948 and Mr Watkins decided to join the family business when he left school.

Cayzer’s will definitely be closed by the end of November, but Mr Watkins is hoping that he can close it earlier in the middle of November.

Although the pandemic did hit the business, with two of the five staff leaving and there being issues with deliveries, Mr Watkins was insistent that it had no bearing on his decision to retire.

“It (the pandemic) was difficult but then the government were very good really with helping us out with furloughing,” said Mr Watkins

“The reason we're closing is not to do with the pandemic, it's to do with my retirement.

“In fact, business has been really good lately.”

Mr Watkins has said that an “upmarket” Turkish restaurant will be replacing the site.

Customers have paid tribute to the shop on social media.

Glenys Pemberton said: “My son was only a teenager when he decided that was the shop he liked to buy his clothes from.

“30 years on and no longer local to Maindee, he still has fond memories of the respect and help he was always shown there.”

Stephen Berry said: “Really sad news - it was the only shop where I could buy good quality clothes that actually fitted me without adjustments! Always an excellent choice as well.”

Bob Burgess said: “Best men's shop in Newport.

“Good luck with your retirement Peter, you will be missed.”