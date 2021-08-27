Starbucks has revealed when it's famous Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) will be heading back to stores and there's not long to wait!
The Autumn staple will be heading into a Starbucks store near you on September 2, 2021 for a limited time.
Over the years, the drink has come in a variety of forms from the introduction of the vegan Pumpkin Spice Latte sauce in 2018 to the addition of Vegan Whipped Topping in 2020, and for 2021 the customisions continue.
This year is the first time pumpkin heads can customise the PSL with the Starbucks Original Nut Blend for that ultimate seasonal, smooth sip. Or if you'd rather a cold option why not try the PSL Frappuccino Blended Beverage!
And if you want to pair your drink with some food there's a huge selection of new hot and cold food options on the menu, including vegan and vegetarian choices.
To get your hands on the Pumpkin Spice Latte and the autumn menu just head into a store near you or you can order via the Starbucks UK App.
If you'd rather get your Starbucks fix direct to your door, order via Uber Eats and Just Eat.
