A WOMAN is to go on trial after she pleaded not guilty to an alleged £32,000 fraud whilst working as a manager at a pram retailer branch.
Kersty Smith, 50, denied the charge and the theft of £200 from the Discount Pram Centre in Cwmbran between 2017 and 2018.
At Newport Crown Court, Judge Daniel Williams set a trial date of February 2, 2022, with the case expected to last three days.
Smith, of Clos Cwm Creunant, Pontprennau, Cardiff, was represented by Ieuan Bennett and the prosecution by Thomas Stanway.
MORE NEWS: Paedophile had disturbing image ‘showing ritualistic child abuse’
The defendant was granted unconditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.