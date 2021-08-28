A grandfather from Caerphilly had a 60th birthday like no other, winning a £275,000 supercar in a raffle.

Trethomas resident Andrew Olsen purchased 40 raffle tickets, in the hope of winning the bright orange McLaren 720S Spider.

Paying £25 for the tickets in a charity draw, the father-of-two expected to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital – and never thought he would actually take home a prize.

But, on his 60th birthday, Mr Olsen discovered that he had won the four-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine car, which is capable of reaching 0-60mph in just three seconds.

It capped off an incredible few days for the family man, who has three grandchildren, as he also celebrated his 39th wedding anniversary to wife Liz, just days before winning the prize.

Everyone loves their furry (and sometimes not so furry) friends – and we want to meet yours. Whether you’ve got dogs, cats, rodents, birds, lizards or something even more exotic, tell us – and our readers – all about your faithful friends. Click here to submit information and pictures.

Now, Mr Olsen can travel to his day job in style, before swapping his supercar for his 55mph top speed work vehicle – a HGV lorry.

Speaking after winning the prize, he said: “I found out I’d won on my 60th birthday and was utterly speechless, I can't comprehend it. I can honestly say it’s the best birthday present I’ve ever had.

"It couldn’t be more different from the lorry I drive for work. As much as I would love to keep this dream car, I will probably sell it, as the money would be life changing for my family."

The colour may be familiar, but the motor is anything but

How did he win the prize?





The McLaren motor was one of a number of prizes on offer as part of the Omaze Million Pound House Draw.

As the name might suggest, the top prize is a house in Wimbledon, South West London, worth over £3.5million.

The draw also raises money for charity partners, including Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Read more local news here

James Oakes SVP international at Omaze said: "Omaze is a win-win for both charities and entrants.

“By offering an incredible prize like this spectacular supercar, we’re giving people like Andrew the chance to win, while also introducing charities to an audience they wouldn’t have access to otherwise."

The draw for the house prize remains open until Sunday, November 21.

More information can be found here.