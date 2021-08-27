DRAGONS supporters will return to Rodney Parade for the first time in 569 days with a Welsh derby against the Ospreys on the opening weekend of the United Rugby Championship.

The tournament gets under way on Friday, September 24 and Dean Ryan’s side kick off against regional rivals in Newport two days later.

They host the Ospreys on Sunday, September 26 (kick-off 2pm) and then entertain champions Leinster on the weekend of October 1, with the date to be confirmed due to a fixture clash.

Newport County AFC entertain Scunthorpe United on the Saturday and have primacy of tenure under EFL regulations.

If the Dragons are moved to the Friday then it would be a five-day turnaround, so Sunday looks more likely.

Ryan’s men played just one game in front of fans last season – the Rainbow Cup finale against Leinster in Dublin.

Dragons supporters haven't been allowed in to watch their side since the loss to Benetton in Newport on March 6, 2020.

The first trip is against Connacht in Galway on Saturday October 9 (kick-off 5.15pm) and then they face new South African visitors when the Stormers come to Rodney Parade on Friday, October 15 (kick-off 7.35pm).

The derby against fiercest rivals Cardiff takes place on Saturday, October 23 (kick-off 5.15pm) – without the Wales internationals because it is a week before Wales host New Zealand.

The east and west Wales Boxing Day derbies have been broken up with the Dragons taking on the Ospreys at the Swansea.com Stadium instead of the Blue and Blacks.

There should be the biggest rugby crowd of the season at Rodney Parade on New Year’s Day when Cardiff visit (kick-off 3pm) while a Judgement Day double-header is pencilled in for April 23 when the Dragons host the Scarlets and the Blue and Blacks entertain the Ospreys.

The Dragons’ South African trip is towards the end of the campaign when they take on the Bulls of Pretoria and Sharks of Durban on the weekends of March 25 and April 1.

Every game will be live on TV with Premier Sports continuing to show the action along with BBC Cymru Wales and S4C.

Dragons fixtures

Round 1: Ospreys (home) – Sunday, September 26 (2pm)

Round 2: Leinster (home) – weekend of October 1

Round 3: Connacht (away) – Saturday, October 9 (5.15pm)

Round 4: Stormers (home) – Friday, October 15 (7.35pm)

Round 5: Cardiff (away) – Saturday, October 23 (5.15pm)

Round 6: Edinburgh (home) – Saturday, November 27 (5.15pm)

Round 7: Glasgow (away) – Saturday, December 4 (5.15pm)

Round 8: Ospreys (away) – Sunday, December 26 (5.15pm)

Round 9: Cardiff (home) – Saturday, January 1 (3pm)

Round 10: Scarlets (away) – Saturday, January 8 (7.35pm)

Round 11: Benetton (home) – weekend of January 28

Round 12: Ulster (home) – weekend of February 18

Round 13: Munster (away) – weekend of March 4

Round 14: Bulls (away) – weekend of March 25

Round 15: Sharks (away) – weekend of April 1

Round 16: Scarlets (home) – weekend of April 22

Round 17: Zebre (away) – weekend of April 29

Round 18: Lions (home) – weekend of May 20