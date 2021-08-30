A ROBBER was warned he faces an “inevitable” prison sentence after he admitted mugging a woman and stealing her handbag.

Shane Holder, 25, of Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny, pleaded guilty to committing the offence in the town on February 15.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how his victim had £100 and a mobile phone in her handbag.

Harry Baker, representing the defendant, asked for a pre-sentence report, which was granted, and the case was adjourned until September 17.

The judge, Recorder Simon Mills, told Holder: “You have pleaded guilty to a serious offence.

“A custodial sentence is inevitable.”

The defendant was remanded in custody.

The prosecution was represented by Jeffrey Jones.