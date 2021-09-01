A DAD-OF-SIX from Rogerstone is appealing for information after his car was hit while parked outside his house.

Alex King's car was hit on Keene Avenue at 6am on Wednesday, August 25.

The driver allegedly did not stop.

Mr King said: “We have witnesses who said it is a small white/off-colour white Fiat Punto.

“There are some Fiat parts that I have picked up off the road too.

“There is CCTV of a vehicle driving off but it didn’t catch the registration.

“It’s our family car. I have six kids, this is the last thing we need to be forking out on insurance.”

Mr King says he believes his car will have to be written off and wants to find the driver who hit it to be able to exchange insurance details.

MORE NEWS:

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report that at approximately 6am on August 25 a vehicle collided with a parked vehicle on Keene Avenue in Rogerstone and failed to stop at the scene.”

Anyone with any information relating to the car is asked to contact the police through 101 or their social media pages, quoting the reference 68 25/08/21. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org