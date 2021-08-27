NEWPORT County AFC are likely to have a quiet end to a busy transfer window with coach Wayne Hatswell declaring they are "at full capacity".

The Exiles had to rebuild after their agonising and controversial loss to Morecambe in last season's League Two play-off final.

Key figures Josh Sheehan, Joss Labadie, Liam Shephard and Padraig Amond are among those that have left while manager Michael Flynn has made 13 signings.

The Exiles have brought 11 players in on permanent deals, perhaps mindful of last season when the loss of influential loanees Scott Twine and Brandon Cooper derailed their charge for automatic promotion.

It has been a busy but fruitful summer and County head to Salford City tomorrow afternoon with only defender Mickey Demetriou and forwards Courtney Senior and Courtney Baker-Richardson absent.

Flynn is in isolation until Sunday after testing positive for coronavirus but hasn't been filling his time on the phone wheeling and dealing ahead of Tuesday's deadline, according to his right-hand man.

"I think we are pretty much at full capacity at the moment," said assistant coach Hatswell. "We could maybe look at getting a loan in but that might be a last-minute thing.

"I know the gaffer is looking at a couple [of players] but we are pretty much at full capacity and I don't really think anybody will be going out."

Flynn had said before the departure of Amond on loan to Exeter that he had told "one or two" players that they could leave.

Forward Dom Telford is down the pecking order and has only featured as a substitute in the Carabao Cup win at Ipswich Town.

SIGNED: Alex Fisher, goalscorer at Tranmere last week, was County's 13th signing

County have so far signed goalkeeper Joe Day, defenders James Clarke, Cameron Norman and Louis Hall, midfielders Ed Upson and Chris Missilou, and forwards Jermaine Hylton, Senior, Baker-Richardson, Jordan Greenidge and Alex Fisher on permanent deals.

Aston Villa midfielder Finn Azaz and Fulham forward Timmy Abraham are on loan for the season.

Hatswell has one more game holding the reins in the absence of Flynn and the assistant insists that Wednesday's 8-0 hammering by Premier League Southampton will not affect his charges.

"We said after the game that it was done and dusted, that we wouldn't let it linger," he said ahead of the trip north to face Salford.

"We've got to learn from it but I'm not going to do an in-depth reflection of that game. Me and the gaffer both agreed on that."

County are set to bring back goalkeeper Day, full-backs Norman and Ryan Haynes, midfielder Upson and forwards Hylton and Fisher, who all started in the 1-0 win at Tranmere last week before dropping out of the XI against Southampton.