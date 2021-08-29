FANS of sweet drinks were left heartbroken earlier this week, after McDonald’s announced that milkshakes were off the menu.

The fast food giant was the latest to reveal supply chain issues, which have plagued supermarkets and restaurants in recent weeks.

Many shops have been seen to have empty gaps on the shelves, some restaurants are operating a limited menu, while the likes of Nando’s had no choice but to close some branches due to shortages.

Smaller businesses have encountered difficulties too.

Earlier this week, one of the most well known brands on the high street, McDonald’s, showed that they too are not immune from the problems, announcing shortages of their own.

The chain revealed that bottled drinks and milkshakes were unavailable at all branches across the UK at this time.

Understandably, the news left fans of the Maccies milkshake disappointed, and scrambling for a replacement.

Fortunately, Newport is home to a number of establishments which could fill the void.

So many, in fact, that we would struggle to name them all.

But, if you scroll down, you can check out some of the most popular places to grab a milkshake in Newport.

Top places to get a milkshake in Newport

Below, you can find some of the top rated restaurants which serve milkshakes in Newport, according to Uber Eats customers.

Kaspa’s Desserts

Where? 137 Commercial St, NP20 1LN

A dessert parlour, it would be pretty surprising if this place didn’t serve milkshakes – but in all fairness, they do indeed.

According to the menu, customers can order your standard milkshake, an ice-cream milkshake, or even a milkshake made from any number of popular chocolate bars.

There are even a few wildcard options, such as skittles and bubblegum based milkshakes.

With an average rating of 4.2/5 from 125 customer reviews, it is clear to see that the menu hits the spot for the most part.

Coffee Corner

Where? Friars Walk Shopping Centre, NP20 1HG

A popular city centre café, this establishment it known for its cakes and sweet treats as much as its prime location – right in the heart of Friars Walk.

The menu itself is vast, with a variety of frappe and milkshakes on offer.

According to the menu, the classic flavours are on offer, along with a couple of fancier affairs, such as strawberry white chocolate, and cookies and cream.

This establishment has an average rating of 4/5 from 30 customers.

Heather Road Fish Bar

Where? 90 Heather Rd, NP19 7QX

This might seem like something of an unusual choice on the list, as it is quite clearly a fish and chip shop, rather than a dessert parlour.

But, with 3.9/5 from 31 customer reviews, it is clearly a pretty popular pick.

And, of course, it sells milkshake.

According to the menu, only the classics are on offer – strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla.

But sometimes, that’s all you really want.

What about Just Eats?





Of course, some establishments aren’t featured on every website.

And, some milkshake specialists don’t appear to be on Uber Eats, so we’ve taken a look at Just Eat.

Gelato Newport

Where? 127 Caerleon Road, NP19 7BZ

This dessert parlour has a little bit of something for everyone – providing you like milkshakes in the first place, of course.

Their menu is split into two sections, classics, and luxury milkshakes.

The first category has all the flavours that you would expect, while the latter has concoctions such as Caramel Freddo and Terry’s Chocolate Orange milkshakes.

With a customer rating of 5/6 from 145 reviews (using a different system to Uber Eats), it is clearly a decent bet.