THE school leaders’ union, NAHT Cymru, have responded to the latest Covid-19 frameworks for schools published by the Welsh Government.

The Local Covid-19 infection control decision framework for schools from autumn 2021 was published today by the Welsh Government and is intended to act as a guide for school leaders to reduce the risk of Covid in schools.

Schools are asked to return to ‘business as usual’ including aspects of school life such as breakfast clubs and after-school activities.

It will come into effect from September 1, but schools will have until September 20 to implement the guidance when the existing operational guidance for schools will cease.

Laura Doel, director of NAHT Cymru, said: “We welcome the fact that schools have until 20 September to transition to the new framework.

“It is the transition period we called for to ensure school teams were not expected to work on planning the logistics during the summer holiday – which came at the end of an intensive 16 months with hardly a break for them.

“However, there are elements of the framework that are contradictory and likely to lead to confusion.

“Stating that operations should return to ‘business as usual’ seems out of step, given that Covid-19 cases are rising and the First Minister says he won’t rule out further restrictions coming back into place.

“Vaccination take-up in Wales is high, but it won’t stop people getting Covid and it won’t stop teachers and learners having to take time away from the classroom if they contract the virus.

“We don’t want unnecessary measures in place for the sake of it, but there must be a balance with protecting school staff and learners to ensure the return to school is sustainable.

“We fail to see how school leaders are going to pick up this framework and know what to do, which will leave us once again turning to local authorities for support in establishing local authority-wide approaches to give some level of consistency and support to schools.”

Guidance in the framework details how school leaders should act depending on the risk level, which are low, moderate, high and very high.

The Welsh Government decide on what risk level is appropriate, based on national and local intelligence.

This is then communicated to incident management teams and Test, Trace, Protect who alert local authorities and schools.

There is guidance for how to apply specific preventive measures depending on the risk level, such as how frequently masks should be worn and social distancing.

“The framework states that Wales is at low risk, yet two days ago the Welsh Government instructed schools to continue with lateral flow testing on secondary pupils and all school staff,” said Ms Doel.

“According to today’s framework, that is a practice for when we are at high risk.

“Also, where today’s advice refers to rising hospital admissions and the seven-day rolling incidence of infection, that appears to put us in the moderate risk category.

“Added to this, there is a lack of differentiation between the measures to take, depending on the risk level.

“When we are talking about risk, when we are planning for what we want to be a sustainable return, we must be absolutely clear of the risk level.

“We don’t feel this is clear enough.

“Where someone tests positive for Covid, it will be the responsibility of Test, Trace and Protect to contact that individual, identify close contacts and get in touch with them to advise on PCR tests and to advise on action such as to self-isolate.”

The guidance also suggests implementing a seating plan depending on the risk level and provided further advice for those who are vulnerable in line with current Welsh Government guidance.

Ms Doel said: “Suggesting seating plans for learners and identifying friendship groups is unworkable and we have made this point time and time again.

“It’s the reason why contact groups were originally put in place because it is impossible to manage learners any other way.

“Gone are the days when children sit at desks all day, particularly in primary schools, that’s not the way teaching and learning is delivered.

“To put in those measures would absolutely have a detrimental impact on learners, far more than contact groups would. We remain to be convinced that the ‘warn and inform’ approach is accurate and reliable.”

