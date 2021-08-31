VISITORS to Broad Street in Blaenavon could be mistaken for thinking they’d taken a wrong turn to Cape Canaveral after a former shop was transformed ahead of the Rocket Launch production next month.

Tin Shed Theatre Co. has opened ‘The Space’ – an immersive hub for young people in Blaenavon to find out more about space through hands-on activities.

‘The Space’ was launched on Friday, ahead of next month’s outdoor arts production at Blaenavon Ironworks, which will see 'Infinity Space Wales' take over the ironworks and blast off to investigate a “blip” discovered in outer space.

Angharad Evans, the project’s producer of participation, said: “We are hoping to have different pop-up events in ‘The Space’ and making opportunities for young people.

“We hope to encourage young people to engage with the theme of space.

“We are offering opportunities through the skill share scheme. People aged 18 or over can buddy up with someone from the Infinity Space Wales team. There are opportunities in lighting, set building, design.

“We have been engaging with the local shops too. Blaenafon Cheddar will be making a space cheese, and Artie Craftie are making packs so people can display in their window ahead of the launch on September 25.”

Jonathan Powell, the South Wales Argus’ astronomy columnist, attended the opening of ‘The Space’.

“It’s an intriguing project and it’s good for the community,” he said.

“We have four weeks to engage with the public and show that astronomy isn’t something you need to have a telescope or binoculars to be involved in.

“It’s a good way of engaging people with astronomy at community level.”

Looking ahead to the Rocket Launch, Justin Cliffe, co-director of the project, said: “On September 25, 1,000 people will be invited to the ironworks and they will experience the launching of a rocket from inside the ironworks.

“The architecture there is being used to help us tell the story. The rocket will launch and journey towards ‘the blip’.

“There will be spectacle; there will be an atmosphere; we will be recreating the feeling of being at a rocket launch.”

The first 300 tickets of the event will be given away to Blaenavon residents at ‘The Space’ from next week.

The remaining tickets will go on general sale closer to the event.

‘The Space’ will be open Thursday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm.