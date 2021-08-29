POLICE are appealing for information following a reported burglary in Newport.
Gwent Police are investgating the incident which occured earlier in the week - a number of items were taken including medication and surgical equipment.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information after receiving a report of a burglary at an address in North Street, Newport."
The incident was reported to police at around 11.40am on Wednesday August 25.
The spokesman continued: "A commercial premises was entered between 5pm on Tuesday August 24 and 9am on Wednesday August 25 and a number of items, including medication and surgical equipment, were taken."
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information - or who has CCTV or dashcam footage - should call 101, quoting log reference 2100299228.
People can also message Gwent Police directly on Facebook or Twitter
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
