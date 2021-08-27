FORMER Newport County AFC defender Ben Tozer has moved from League One Cheltenham to National League Wrexham for a reported £200,000 fee.

The 31-year-old helped the Robins to promotion from League Two last season but has left the Robins for the Racecourse on a three-year deal.

Tozer will spearhead Wrexham’s bid for a return to the EFL and follows Cambridge striker Paul Mullin and Carlisle’s Aaron Hayden in dropping down the leagues.

He was hugely influential for Cheltenham but few, if any, will blame the utility man in swapping League One for the National League on a long-term deal and a likely salary boost.

“It’s really exciting to see the potential of the club and the project going on,” he said. “Ever since the club was mentioned to me, that’s something that’s driven me on to want to get this deal finalised.

“I’m relieved to have got it signed. The last few days have been stressful, and I just didn’t know which way it would go, but now it’s signed I’m relieved and looking forward to getting started.”

Plymouth-born Tozer played for the Pilgrims, Swindon, Newcastle, Northampton and Yeovil before heading for County.

He made 76 appearances in Newport before heading for Cheltenham, becoming a key figure in the defence and becoming know for his ability launching long throws.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson said: “I’m delighted with the signing of Ben Tozer. He’s a very experienced player, and he’s been part of a very successful promotion-winning team last season.

“He’s not only a good player, but he’s got real leadership qualities as well.”