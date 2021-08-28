A NEWPORT teenager - currently in hospital with a Covid-related blood clot in her lung - is warning people to “take this virus seriously”.

Maisy Evans, 17, from Newport, has spent the past three days in Cwmbran's Grange Hospital where what she feared may have been meningitis or sepsis was found to be a Covid-related blood clot in her lung.

Ms Evans – who is a member of Welsh Youth Parliament and one of the presenters on the Young, Female, and Opinionated podcast – has taken to Twitter to share her experience in the hopes of encouraging young people to get vaccinated and take Covid seriously.

Ms Evans wrote: “This virus is not a joke for young people and those eligible must get vaccinated. Rest assured, I’m on the long road to recovery!”

The diagnosis followed numerous blood tests, X-rays and CT scans which revealed the blood clot on her right lung.

She said: “I’m 17 years old and I’m currently taking antibiotics, steroids, morphine and blood thinners.

"Please continue to take this virus seriously, even if you consider yourself generally fit and well like myself.

“I’m expecting to stay a couple more nights because at the moment I’m unable to regulate my own oxygen levels.”

While still recovering in hospital, Ms Evans also took the opportunity to praise those treating her.

Ms Evans said: “I’d like to take a moment to thank the fantastic staff at The Grange University Hospital for treating me so well!

"It’s a pill almost as hard to swallow as the enormous amoxicillin ones, but I don’t think I’d be here without the staff on this ward so diolch yn fawr iawn [thank you very much].”