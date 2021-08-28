ASHTON Hewitt has criticised Laurence Fox for attempting to distract from the fight against racism over his tweet about a Premier League footballer being charged with rape and sexual assault.

The former actor tweeted “Get kneeling, f******” alongside an article detailing the charges brought against Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy.

The tweet was taken down by Twitter for violating its rules against hateful conduct.

Mr Fox later claimed “nothing in my admittedly provocative tweet was about race”, instead saying he was “instructing footballers to kneel for the victims of rape and sexual assaults committed by footballers”.

However, the Dragons winger dismissed this explanation, adding that the comments were an attempt to “distract from the issue of racism” and “undermine the movement” against racism.

“These comments are a classic example of an attempt to distract from the issue of racism and the fight against it by insinuating that it should be forgotten about and this particular issue addressed instead,” tweeted the Dragons star.

“Rape and sexual assault is a social issue in itself and no less important than racism. But you’ve tried to make racism less of a social problem than rape and sexual assault.

“However much you like to claim you’re not racist, your ideology is so clearly entrenched is racism that you have tried to discredit and tarnish a whole sector of athletes because of what they are trying to stand for using a situation that is completely separate.

“The allegations against Mendy must of course be addressed, but YOU made it about race and racism with the ‘Get kneeling. F******’ tweet, seeing it as an opportunity to again undermine the movement against it.”

Mr Hewitt later tweeted: "Mendy being remanded for rape and sexual assault isn’t a legitimate argument against #BlackLivesMatter."

A Cheshire Constabulary statement, on Thursday evening, read: “The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised Cheshire Constabulary to charge a man in connection with allegations of sexual assault.

“Benjamin Mendy, aged 27, has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

“The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.”

He appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Mr Fox, who stood as a Reclaim Party candidate in the London mayoral election – receiving 1.9 per cent of the vote, tweeted an explanation of his initial tweet which had seen his account locked.

“For too long, footballers have been portrayed as saints with the highest moral virtue. When all too often they prey on young women using their fame, then use money & power to buy silence in a way ordinary men never could,” he said.

“Perhaps in light of the most recent m (sic) case, they should take the knee to the victims of sexual assault & rape? To own their own mess? After all, these are not crimes committed by police officers 1000s of miles away, but by broken role models from within their own ranks?

“But they won’t. It’s easier to project their piety in the name of racial justice than to look to the sins committed by their colleagues.

“This is why I have consistently rejected being lectured by professional footballers. They’re hypocrites: mega-rich babies who readily & ludicrously take the position of the oppressed, when all too often they have been the ones abusing their huge power for nefarious reasons.

“Nothing in my admittedly provocative tweet was about race, although it is with crushing predictability that it was spun this way by my political opponents & the usual media grifters.

“Instead I was instructing footballers to kneel for the victims of rape & sexual assaults committed by footballers - a point none of the usual, vocal campaigners picked up on ad they clamoured to shoot the messenger & once again avoid the inconvenient message.”