A BURGLAR who raided a home while his victims slept has been jailed.
Craig Pittaway, 34, broke into the house in the Caerphilly village of Abertysswg on October 11, 2019.
The defendant, of Fairford Avenue, Beeston, Leeds, pleaded guilty to burglary.
He was jailed for 30 months by Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke at Cardiff Crown Court.
Outside the court, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, PC Garrad Davies said; "Burglary can have a significant and long-lasting impact on those targeted.
“The fact that this particular incident occurred in the early hours of the morning while the victims were at home asleep makes it even more horrifying.
“I hope this custodial sentence goes some way in providing the victims with some comfort."
