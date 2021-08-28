A PROCESSION of canal boats arrived at the Open Hearth pub in Sebastopol on Saturday morning for the return of a waterways tradition.

Traditionally, boat crews that arrived at the southernmost end of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal would mark the occasion by signing the Boater’s Signing Books at the Open Hearth and the Crosskeys pub at Five Locks in Pontnewydd.

The tradition was upheld for more than 30 years, but then tailed off – with both books being lost over time.

However, the Bridge 46 to Five Locks group – which aims to raise awareness of that section of the canal and see it returned to full navigation from Brecon to Five Locks – decided to bring the tradition back.

The book was commissioned, and the Open Hearth’s landlords – Gareth Hobbs and Kirsty Smith – agreed to house the book, and sponsored it too.

On Saturday morning, boaters travelled down the canal from Pontypool to the pub to present the book to its new custodians.

One of the canal boats arriving at The Open Hearth. Picture: Giles Davies.

“It’s a fabulous turnout,” said Tracey Leake-Jones, an admin of the group. “All the people who have come today, most of them are Bridge 46 to Five Locks Facebook group members.

“It’s not just about boaters – it’s not an elitist thing – it’s about the canal users.

“It ensures the future of the canal by having boats come down.

“We asked the pub landlords to be custodians of the book. They were delighted. They will be custodians of it for as long as they have got the pub.”

The crew of 'Skippy', who were the first to sign the new Open Hearth Canal Boaters' Book, with Open Hearth landlord Gareth Hobbs (left).

Following the presentation, Mr Hobbs said: “It’s nice to see so many boats and we look forward to welcoming even more in the future.”

Torfaen MS Lynne Neagle travelled with the boaters to attend the event.

“It’s been a really lovely morning,” she said. “It’s great to see the fantastic support for the group and for the canal.

“I’d never been on [a canal boat] before. It was so relaxing.”

Lynne Neagle MS travelled with the boaters on the canal to attend the event.

Panteg ward councillor Norma Parrish said: “The canal is quite crowded day-to-day at the moment with people running and cycling and walking and now on the river too. It’s fantastic to see.”

And Pontnewydd ward councillor Stuart Ashley said he “totally applauded” the work of the group.

“The sooner we can get people back to Five Locks after the delays, the better,” he said.