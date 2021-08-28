HURTING Newport County AFC coach Wayne Hatswell has demanded his players channel their pain from another drubbing to respond on their return to Rodney Parade next weekend.

The Exile were beaten 8-0 by Premier League Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday and then suffered a 3-0 loss to Salford at Moor Lane.

County shipped three goals in the first half with Tyreik Wright scoring after a Priestley Farquharson mistake inside the first minute, Conor McAleny making it 2-0 with a superb strike and then Scot Bennett’s underhit back-pass allowing Ian Henderson to make it 3-0.

“I want the players to be hurting as much as me, then use that energy for a good result next week,” said assistant coach Wayne Hatswell in his final game deputising for manager Michael Flynn after he tested positive for coronavirus.

“We’ve got a tough game against Leyton Orient and that will be really important for us at home. We have to lick our wounds and make sure we are ready to go against a good side.”

“It was not the performance that we wanted but have to dust ourselves down and rest up for a massive game, after the EFL Trophy [on Tuesday versus Plymouth in Newport].”

County have spent August on the road in League Two, beating Oldham and Tranmere but losing to Mansfield and Salford.

Six points is a solid return but the nature of defeat at Moor Lane was alarming.

“It was a really disappointing performance and a bad day at the office for everybody,” said Hatswell. “The only positive we’ve got is that Matty Dolan came back in, he did quite well when he came on.

“The third goal after Scot Bennett’s back-pass, it was game over after then. We gave ourselves a mountain to climb.

“I am disappointed with the manner of the goals and we generally didn’t defend well enough or play as well as we have in the past.

“Maybe things caught up with us, the travelling and the crazy schedule that we have had away from home. It’s finally bitten us because we can play a lot better than we did today.”

County were only able to name six players on the bench after midfielder Finn Azaz and striker Jordan Greenidge suffered niggles against Southampton.

The Exiles will field a young side in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy clash with Plymouth at Rodney Parade before a first League Two game of the campaign against Orient.