THREE Gwent authorities have recorded among the lowest case rates in Wales in the week covered by the latest Public Health Wales figures.
In fact, each of the local authorities in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region has recorded a rolling seven-day case rate below the Wales-wide figure of 355 per 100,000 people in the latest Public Health Wales figures – up to August 23.
Blaenau Gwent’s case rate (209) is the lowest in Wales by a significant margin – ahead of Anglesey (222.7) and Merthyr Tydfil (230.4).
READ MORE:
- 'Not a joke': Teenager's Covid warning after blood clot shock.
- These four lifelong friends recreated pictures from their teenage years.
- Former cricketer's touching tribute to 'beautiful and caring' daughter.
Caerphilly’s case rate is 286.1 – the fifth lowest in Wales – and Monmouthshire’s is 299.2 – the sixth lowest.
Torfaen’s case rate now stands at 353.3, while Newport’s is 349.1. These are the seventh and eighth highest in Wales.
Almost 400 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Gwent, as a further 2,357 positive tests were reported across Wales.
Public Health Wales have reported 395 cases in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region.
Caerphilly (146) and Newport (121) reported the highest number of new cases in Gwent, with just Swansea (342), Rhondda Cynon Taf (220), Cardiff (210) and Neath Port Talbot (159) recording more new cases than Caerphilly.
Torfaen and Monmouthshire saw 57 and 47 new cases respectively, while Blaenau Gwent’s 24 new cases was the fewest new cases reported in Wales in the 24 hours up to Friday – the latest available daily figures.
There was one new death recorded in Wales, however the Gwent death toll remains at 977 people.
2,349,268 people in Wales have now had their first dose of the vaccine, while 2,174,937 of those have had both doses.
Here's where the latest cases have been reported:
Swansea: 342
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 220
Cardiff: 210
Neath Port Talbot: 159
Caerphilly: 146
Newport: 121
Carmarthenshire: 117
Bridgend: 115
Vale of Glamorgan: 94
Conwy: 90
Powys: 83
Pembrokeshire: 72
Gwynedd: 71
Denbighshire: 63
Wrexham: 61
Merthyr Tydfil: 60
Torfaen: 57
Flintshire: 51
Monmouthshire: 47
Anglesey 37
Ceredigion: 34
Blaenau Gwent: 24
Unknown Location: 10
Resident Outside Wales: 73
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.