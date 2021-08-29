THREE Gwent authorities have recorded among the lowest case rates in Wales in the week covered by the latest Public Health Wales figures.

In fact, each of the local authorities in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region has recorded a rolling seven-day case rate below the Wales-wide figure of 355 per 100,000 people in the latest Public Health Wales figures – up to August 23.

Blaenau Gwent’s case rate (209) is the lowest in Wales by a significant margin – ahead of Anglesey (222.7) and Merthyr Tydfil (230.4).

Caerphilly’s case rate is 286.1 – the fifth lowest in Wales – and Monmouthshire’s is 299.2 – the sixth lowest.

Torfaen’s case rate now stands at 353.3, while Newport’s is 349.1. These are the seventh and eighth highest in Wales.

Almost 400 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Gwent, as a further 2,357 positive tests were reported across Wales.

Public Health Wales have reported 395 cases in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region.

Caerphilly (146) and Newport (121) reported the highest number of new cases in Gwent, with just Swansea (342), Rhondda Cynon Taf (220), Cardiff (210) and Neath Port Talbot (159) recording more new cases than Caerphilly.

Torfaen and Monmouthshire saw 57 and 47 new cases respectively, while Blaenau Gwent’s 24 new cases was the fewest new cases reported in Wales in the 24 hours up to Friday – the latest available daily figures.

There was one new death recorded in Wales, however the Gwent death toll remains at 977 people.

2,349,268 people in Wales have now had their first dose of the vaccine, while 2,174,937 of those have had both doses.

Here's where the latest cases have been reported: 

Swansea: 342

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 220

Cardiff: 210

Neath Port Talbot: 159

Caerphilly: 146

Newport: 121

Carmarthenshire: 117

Bridgend: 115

Vale of Glamorgan: 94

Conwy: 90

Powys: 83

Pembrokeshire: 72

Gwynedd: 71

Denbighshire: 63

Wrexham: 61

Merthyr Tydfil: 60

Torfaen: 57

Flintshire: 51

Monmouthshire: 47

Anglesey 37

Ceredigion: 34

Blaenau Gwent: 24

Unknown Location: 10

Resident Outside Wales: 73