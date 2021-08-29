TWO men were assaulted in Cardiff early this morning.
The men, both 21, received puncture wounds in a serious assault in Kingsway, Cardiff at 1am on Sunday, August 29.
The road is currently still closed while South Wales Police officers carry out investigations.
A number of males were seen running from the scene.
Detective inspector Matthew Cox said: “We are investigating another serious assault in Cardiff city centre. On this occasion, two men were injured but thankfully both are currently in a stable condition. We have a team of officers working hard to identify who was responsible. This incident is not believed to be linked to the assault that occurred in the early hours of Saturday.”
“Knife crime has devastating consequences and tackling this concerning issue is a priority for us. Our officers are patrolling the city centre and are exercising stop and search powers when they have grounds to do so.”
Anybody who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have information, is urged to contact the force by any of the following means:
Please give reference: *303953.
Go to: https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo
Send us a private message on Facebook/Twitter
Via email: SWP101@south-wales.police.uk
Phone: 101
Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
