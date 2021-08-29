A HISTORIC building in Caerphilly that has been home to many community events for almost 100 years, is set to reopen next month.

Blackwood Miners’ Institute will re-open on September 17 – exactly 18 months since it closed as the coronavirus pandemic closed in.

A number of events are already planned.

First up is ‘Word, Art, Music’ which is an evening of discussion and art with a local poet, artist and musician.

Following this will be an evening with Welsh singer, songwriter and broadcaster Mal Pope, and rounding out the September events is a dementia-friendly lunchtime concert with Lee Gilbert and musicians.

In the coming months there are performances for everyone, including tribute act Viva Neil Diamond, Cardiff Philharmonic Orchestra, international drag queen Ceri Dupree, folk singer Grace Petri and live radio show Astrid Price Investigates.

Comedian Ed Byrne is returning to the venue next year on his rescheduled tour, and a number of children’s and family shows are planned, including This Island’s Mine and Three Suns.

Welsh Wrestling will be returning, and this year will also see the return of the popular panto. This year will see Owen Money directing and starring in Cinderella.

Owen Money’s Juke Box Heroes III - rescheduled from 2020 - is also set to return.

MORE NEWS:

Venue manager, Marina Newth, said: “As with all arts venues and organisations this has been a very different and unprecedented time for us.

"Whilst we have remained closed we have been looking forward and preparing for the future and learning and developing news skills along the way that enable us to communicate with the people that use the building whether that is for a dance rehearsal or seeing a play in the auditorium.

“Whilst there will be some plans to incorporate a new way of enjoying events in the theatre in Wales such as using a one-way system to enter and exit, pre-ordering drinks at the bar and mask wearing in communal areas until further notice, the entertainment and spirit of the building and welcome from the BMI team will be very much the same.

“I’m sure there will be an additional excitement too whether the venue team are seeing regular visitors again or welcoming new people to the building for the first time.

“We can’t wait to see everyone and hear the sounds of laughter and enjoyment in the auditorium once again.

"The ‘Stute’ isn’t just a venue, it is a way of life and a building treasured by so many. It will once again take its place as a key member of the community, and we can’t wait.”

The Blackwood Miners’ Institute has played a major role in the community since 1925, first as a snooker hall that was owned by the Coal Industry and Social Welfare Organisation, the ‘Stute’ is now a place to go for various entertainment.

Visit blackwoodminersinstitute.com for more information on the upcoming events and to book tickets.

You can also visit the ‘Stute’ in person to book tickets.