HUNDREDS of runners took to the Severn Bridge to take part in the annual Severn Bridge 10K and Half Marathon.

This year saw the event move back to its usual home, on the Welsh side of the M48 Severn Bridge, with it having to move across the border last year due to coronavirus restrictions.

531 runners took part in the 10K event, while 426 finished the half marathon.

Jon Like, of Torfaen Runners, won the 10K event, finishing in 34 minutes and 35 seconds.

He finished 11 seconds clear of Oliver Price, of Cardiff Amateur Athletic Club, with Arron Kearney, of Bideford Amateur Athletic Club, in third.

“I had a fantastic race,” said Mr Like. “I’m really happy to be here.

“I only entered it a few days ago through peer pressure from the rest of the club, but I have enjoyed it – it’s good to be back out there running.

“I would encourage anyone to take part.

“Thank you to everybody for putting it on, it’s been fantastically organised.”

Niki Morgan, of Chepstow Harriers, won the Women’s 10K in a time of 40 minutes and 45 seconds.

Georgie Parnell made it a one-two for the Chepstow-based club, coming in just a second after the 41 minute mark, and Lou Summers brought more success to Torfaen Runners, finishing third.

“It was really good, I love this race,” said Mrs Morgan. “I’ve done it for the past three or four years.

“Today I was helping with the registrations, then I had to run on down to the start line!

“It was perfect conditions for it – it wasn’t too windy on the bridge.

“It’s a brilliantly organised event – it’s got a great atmosphere and people are so excited to do it.

“Because there has been so few races because of Covid, I think people are really enthusiastic to get out there.

“It’s great that two of my good friends came second and third too.”

The half marathon event returned this year, albeit with a different course, almost entirely on the bridge.

The route was two laps of the 10K route, with the additional 1,097.5 metres added in.

In the half marathon, Simeon Bates – of Gossy's Gazelles – was victorious, finishing in one hour, eleven minutes and 11 seconds.

Lee Stopford, of Stroud and District Athletic Club, finished in one hour, 13 minutes and three seconds. Islwyn Running Club’s Ross Matthews came third – finishing in one hour, 14 minutes and 37 seconds.

Annabel Granger, of Bristol and West Athletic Club, was the first woman to cross the line – in one hour, 22 minutes and 28 seconds.

Great Western Runners took the remaining places on the podium, with Lauren Reid coming second in one hour, 23 minutes and 41 seconds, and her clubmate Kelly Dicks finished third in one hour 24 minutes and three seconds.