A GWENT council has teamed up with a Welsh college to give young people the chance to get into employment and earn qualifications.

Monmouthshire County Council has teamed up with Bridgend College to provide three local apprentices with study opportunities at the college’s Pencoed Campus.

The three apprentices – Morgan Haines, 20, Sharnie O’Shea, and Abigail Bowditch, 22 – will be working as apprentices in the council’s grounds and cleansing team and will be working towards a Horticulture Level 2 qualification as well.

Mr Haines has been on the scheme for four weeks.

He said: “An office job wasn’t for me, I have always been an outdoors person. I’m already loving the job. I’m enjoying every aspect of it and the fact we are also studying for a work-based Horticulture Level 2 qualification. We can go on to work towards further qualifications too.”

Ms Bowditch is two months into her apprenticeship. She said: “I didn’t have much experience before starting the apprenticeship, but I am already seeing how I am progressing and really enjoying it. The chance to learn things while you have got a job is really important, it gives a sense of security.”

Nigel Reece, senior grounds maintenance operative for the council, said: “The scheme offers a rare chance to learn a wide range of skills that cover seasonal-based work, so no two days are ever the same. I’ve been outdoors all my life and helping to guide our apprentices through their training, as a mentor, is very rewarding.”

The council’s cabinet member for economy, Cllr Sara Jones, said: “The opportunity to help these apprentices pursue their ambitions is one that the council has really embraced. We have so many skilled people working within the council well placed to share their knowledge with those just starting out in their career.

“The apprentices, Sharnie O’Shea, Morgan Haines and Abigail Bowditch, will be supported on their learning journey by mentors with many years’ experience. It’s already clear that Abigail, Sharnie and Morgan have a huge amount to offer and are committed to their new role.”

