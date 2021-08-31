A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

JADE ROBERTS, 21, of Corporation Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £209 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions for gathering with another person without reasonable excuse at Chepstow Road on January 30.

ELLIE DAVIES, 19, of Gwern Avenue, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £209 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions for leaving or being outside of a place where she was living, without reasonable excuse, at Commercial Street on January 24.

NIALL GRAHAM, 21, of Cae Brynton Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £209 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions for gathering with another person without reasonable excuse at Buttermere Way on January 31.

ANDREW REED, 22, of Stanfield Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TYRELL TYLER HUCKER, 21, of Woodland Terrace, Aberbeeg, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £447 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 78mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 24 westbound on January 31.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALI ORYAKHEL, 21, of Wharf Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GLENN LEWIS, 33, of Bronllys Place, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 59 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Greenforge Way on June 9.

He was ordered to pay £904 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARIN JENKINS, 25, of Lower Salisbury Street, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £209 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions for gathering with another person without reasonable excuse at Hill Street, Rhymney, on January 30.

DANNY WILLIAMS, 31, of Maes Yr Haf, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £209 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions for gathering with another person without reasonable excuse at Hill Street, Rhymney, on January 30.

AQIB ALI, 29, of Harrow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £209 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions for gathering with another person without reasonable excuse at Chepstow Road on January 30.

WAYNE CLIFFORD, 50, of Dibdin Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention at Spytty Retail Park on December 5, 2020.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

THOMAS DAVIES, 30, of Somerset Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £279 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to public disorder and possession of amphetamine on July 21.

DAMIEN VICTOR LYNN, 45, of Duckpool Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted stealing meat worth £25 from Tesco Express on Caerleon Road on August 10.

He was ordered to pay £132 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

ALEXANDER WILLIAM DUNLOP, 27, of Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANDREW POPE, 53, of Harcourt Street, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £209 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions for gathering with another person without reasonable excuse at Tan-y-Bryn, Rhymney, on January 30.