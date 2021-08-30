AS SOME people enjoy an extra day off work this August Bank Holiday weekend, many of us may have enjoyed one too many alcoholic beverages.

But with higher alcohol consumption, many of us will suffer for it the next day with the dreaded hangover.

Lucky for us, the experts have us covered.

With alcohol consumption often comes a hangover, so Sian Baker, Head of Wellbeing Services and Registered Nutritional Therapist at health and wellness testing company Check My Body Health has put together a list of the top 7 foods to consume to help you beat your hangover.

She said: “With people now able to visit pubs outside, it’s to be expected that we may see our alcohol consumption increase as social gatherings with friends and family, who we may not have seen for some time, become more frequent.

MORE NEWS:

"After periods of heavy drinking, people can often experience hangover symptoms including dehydration, nausea, headaches, and insomnia - even if you have had a great time out socialising, these symptoms are never nice!

"Keeping hydrated is the main way to avoid a nasty hangover, so try having water breaks between each alcoholic drink.

"However, the foods mentioned above can also take off the edge and make sure that you’re fuelling your body and giving it the best chance to recover.”

Here is a list of seven food types sure to cure your hangover:

Dairy

If you’re anticipating a session of heavy drinking, lining your stomach with dairy products such as milk, or yoghurt can help to reduce the effects of any alcohol consumed.

Water

Although this isn't technically a food, ensuring that you’re adequately hydrated will help to ease the hangover effects.

If possible, try adding a little sugar and salt to your water to make your own rehydration drink and replace not only the water you have lost, but also the sugars and essential salts.

Fish

Protein and fats, such as the healthy oils found in fish, will remain in your stomach for longer, so are another great food to consume before starting to drink.

Taking omega-3 and 6 capsules both before and after alcohol will also help to coat the stomach and replenish your fatty acid levels the next morning.

Spinach

Magnesium is one nutrient that is often depleted during a session of drinking, so magnesium-rich foods such as spinach will help to replenish your magnesium levels.

Spinach also has anti-inflammatory properties, so makes a good basis for a meal to help you get over your hangover - try adding it to a morning smoothie, as part of a lighter breakfast, or even a salad for lunch.

Banana

Drinking alcohol can create electrolyte imbalances through increasing fluid loss and increasing electrolyte excretion, so rebalancing your electrolyte levels will help you to recover.

Bananas contain good amounts of potassium, so will help to bring up your levels after a heavy night of drinking. If you aren’t so keen on bananas, avocados and other potassium-rich foods will also help make a difference.

Pineapple

Nausea is a very common hangover symptom and one that definitely isn’t fun to battle through. However, pineapple contains the enzyme bromelain, which helps to ease digestion and reduce pressure on your liver.

Ginger

Eating a little bit of ginger is another great way to help reduce feelings of nausea.

Ginger can reduce inflammation and help to settle your stomach, so why not try adding it to a fresh smoothie with some nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables to rebalance your vitamins and minerals.