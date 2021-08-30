THER are a plethora of streaming services we can choose from these days.
Thanks to Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Now TV, we are spoiled for choice when it comes to TV series and films to watch.
And even as lockdown restrictions ease, many of us love nothing more than sitting in front of the TV to binge watch our favourite shows.
Thankfully, DNetflix has us covered. The streaming giant has released a whole host of new shows and movies for September, with more still to come throughout the month.
Here is the full list of new Netflix content in September including TV shows, Netflix originals, films and documentaries.
(N* = Netflix Original):
New to Netflix in September
September 1
- Battlefield Behemoths: A History of the Tank – The World Wars (Season 1) – Military docuseries looking into how tanks changed warfare.
- Brave Animated Series (Season 1) – Adult animation series about superheroes ridding the world of evil.
- Cemetery Junction (2010) – British comedy set in the 1970s starring Felicity Jones.
- Chicago Fire (Multiple Seasons) – NBC series set in Chicago from Dick Wolf.
- Chicago Med (Multiple Seasons) – NBC series set in Chicago from Dick Wolf.
- Clique (Seasons 1-2) – BBC drama thriller series created by Jess Brittain.
- Exit Wounds (2001) – Action thriller starring Steven Seagal and DMX about a thought cop infiltrating a web of corrupt cops.
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008) – John Cho and Kal Penn star in this buddy comedy.
- How to Be a Cowboy (Season 1) N – Reality series hosted by Dale Brisby looking to keep the cowboy tradition alive.
- HQ Barbers (Season 1) – Nollywood comedy series.
- Kid-E-Cats (Season 2) – Kids animated series.
- Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 3) – Anime series following the Teiko Middle School Basketball Team.
- Lego Marvel Avengers: Climate Conundrum (Limited Series) – Animated Lego series.
- Mrs. Wilson (Mini-series) – BBC limited series about a grieving widow discovering her husband led a life of lies.
- My Summer Prince (2016) – Hallmark family rom-com.
- Old School (2003) – Ensemble comedy starring Vince Vaughn, Steve Carrell, Will Ferrell, and Luke Wilson.
- Rush Hour (1998) – Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker team in this classic comedy.
- Shameless (U.S.) (Season 10) – The tenth season of the US adaptation of the Channel 4 comedy.
- Shot Caller (2017) – Crime thriller starring Game of Thrones’s Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.
- Something’s Gotta Give (2003) – Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton rom-com.
- The Bang Bang Club (2010) – Ryan Phillippe biopic on four combat photographers.
- The Guns of Navarone (1961) – Classic war movie about a team of allied saboteurs assigned to infiltrate a Nazi-held island.
- The Iron Giant (1999) – Brad Bird’s classic animated movie about a young boy befriending a giant robot.
September 2
- Afterlife of the Party (2021) N – Victoria Justice stars in this comedy about a girl who gets a second chance to right her wrongs after dying.
- Here and There – Filipino drama.
- Q-Force (Season 1) N – Gary Cole, Sean Hayes, Patti Harrison and David Harbour voice various members of an LGBTQ-focused secret agent organisation.
- The Guardian – Thriller about a backup singer promoted to the lead singer in a band but is plagued by supernatural horrors.
When is the new Money Heist season on Netflix?
September 3
- Dive Club (Season 1) N – Australian live-action kids series about a group of teens searching for mysteries underwater.
- Money Heist (Season 5 – Part 1) N – The Spanish cult-hit returns for the first half of a two-part final season.
- Pentagram (2019) – British horror movie about a group of teens having to survive the night after getting strapped in a pentagram.
- Sharkdog (Season 1) N – Kids animated series from ViacomCBS Digital Studios about a boy and his half-dog and half-shark pet.
- Worth (2021) N – Political biopic on the true story of the lawyer facing an uphill battle to get justice for the victims of 9/11.
September 5
- Touch Your Heart (Season 1) – Korean drama series.
September 6
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Season 1 – Episodes 1 & 2) N – Docuseries that is covering the SpaceX manned space flight from the team behind ESPN’s and Netflix’s The Last Dance.
- Shadow Parties (2021) – Nollywood thriller.
- Tayo The Little Bus (Season 4) – Kids animated series.
September 7
- Kid Cosmic (Season 2) N – Return of the stylish kids animated series about a young boy with superpowers. Also renewed for season 3.
- Octonauts: Above and Beyond (Season 1) N – A new spin-off of the kids animated series.
- Untold Breaking Point (2021) N – Sports documentary about the American tennis player Mardy Fish.
September 8
- Into the Night (Season 2) N – The sci-fi Belgium series about a plane having to keep ahead of the sun’s deadly rays.
- JJ+E / Vinterviken 2021 (2021) – Romantic drama about two youngsters living together in a city but living very different lives.
September 9
- Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (2021) N – Documentary on two icons and influential figures with rare archive footage.
- The Women and the Murderer (2021) N – French serial killer documentary on The Beast of Bastille.
September 10
- 1917 (2019) – The multi-Oscar winning Sam Mendes WW1 movie about two soldiers tasked with delivering a message.
- Bananas!* (2009) – Documentary about the lawyer Juan Dominguez who sets out to win at court against a company using pesticides on Bananas.
- Here Are The Young Men (2020) – Irish drama about young teenagers leaving school without a job and heading towards a path of self-destruction.
- Kate (2021) N – Action thriller directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and headlined by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. About an assassin who has 24 hours left to live after being poisoned.
- L.A.’s Finest (Season 2) – Second season of the comedy cop duo which serves as a spin-off to Bad Boys.
- Lucifer (Season 6) N – The final season of the Tom Ellis led detective series where he plays the devil. Expect a teary final season.
- Metal Shop Masters (Season 1) N – Competition series pitting welders against each other to make unique contraptions.
- Omo Ghetto: the Saga (2021) – Nollywood action-comedy.
- Prey (2021) N – German survival movie about five friends having to escape a shooter.
- Titipo Titipo (Season 2)
- Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) – The long-awaited sequel to Zombieland directed by Ruben Fleischer.
When is the Michael Schumacher documentary on Netflix?
September 15
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Season 1 – Episodes 3 & 4) N – Two new episodes of the docuseries.
- Nailed It! (Season 6) N – Emmy-nominated baking competition show hosted by Nicole Byer returns.
- Schumacher (2021) N – F1 documentary on the German racer Michael Schumacher and his career in the sport.
When is Sex Education season 3 on Netflix?
September 17
- Chicago Party Aunt (Season 1) N – Animated comedy series. Featuring the vocal talents of RuPaul, Ike Barinholtz, and Lauren Ash.
- Sex Education (Season 3) N – Comedy series seeing the return of all your favorites.
- Squid Game (Season 1) N – Sci-fi Korean drama series which is compared to Alice in Borderland.
September 22
- Confessions of an Invisible Girl (2021) N – Brazillian rom-com directed by Bruno Garotti.
- Dear White People (Season 4) N – The final volume (and musical focused season) of the satire drama.
September 23
- A StoryBots Space Adventure (2021) N – Animated special based on the StoryBots IP.
September 24
- Ganglands (Season 1) N – French thriller.
- Midnight Mass (Limited Series) N – From the creator of The Haunting of Bly Manor and Hill House comes another horror series.
- My Little Pony: A New Generation (2021) N – All new 3D animated feature film starring your favorite My Little Pony characters.
September 28
- Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 1) N – Kids animated series from Chris Nee and the Obamas production company Higher Ground adapting the books of a young girl interested in science.
September 29
- Sounds Like Love (2021) N – Spanish rom-com about a 30-year-old who is stuck as an assistant but vows to move forward with her life.
September 30
- Love 101 (Season 2) N – Turkish teen drama series returns.
