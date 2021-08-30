ALTON Towers Resort is on the look out for actors to take part in it's famous Hallowe'en event.

The theme park has a host of acting jobs up for grabs including zombies, ghosts, and chainsaw-wielding clowns for this year’s Scarefest celebration.

More than 400 applicants have already auditioned and the UK’s biggest theme park is recruiting another 30 people to complete the scare team.

Kieran Kimberley, entertainments creative manager for Alton Towers said: “Scarefest is a very exciting time of the year for us here at the Resort.

"Each year, we look for new ways to spark fear and create first-class immersive experiences for our guests, which has led us to be renowned for being the most popular destination in the UK for a seasonal scare.

“This year our Halloween celebrations will be bigger and better than ever – we’ve got an incredible line-up of live entertainment and never-ending spooktacular fun, which we’re sure both our actors and guests will love.”

To apply to be an actor during Scarefest, head over to the Merlin careers website.

Four tips for becoming a Scarefest actor

Kieran shared his top tips for becoming a successful Scarefest actor:

High energy - Actors hoping to be successful in the role need to be enthusiastic and physical to portray horror characters. Confident - Being big, bold, brave and willing to step out your comfort zone is key for the roles. Imaginative - Improvisation skills are a must because actors will need to read their audience and play on their fear. Enjoy yourself and have fun - Guests attend Scarefest for a scare so it’s the actors’ job to give them one.

From October 8, the Resort has confirmed the return of Scarefest which has four multi-award winning mazes and a brand-new attraction for thrill seekers and families alike, Trick O Treat Town.

Alton Towers Scarefest mazes and attractions

Freak Show: Toxic Junkyard

Set outside in what appears to be an abandoned junkyard, daring thrillseekers will discover the dark and disturbing secret it hides in a truly chilling experience. After being hunted and cast out of the community, the last of the Freak Show psycho clowns have gone into hiding, plotting in secret their next “BIG SHOW”. Will dare devils entering the junkyard be able to help stop their evil plan or will they become the main attraction of the next performance?

The Attic: Terror of the Towers

An unforgettable and truly chilling experience set in the eaves of the Theme Park’s famous and historical Tower ruins. Rumoured to be haunted by ‘the Governess’, local legend says she is eternally trying to avenge the death of her charges; taking the spirits of the living as penance…but who will be her next victim?

Darkest Depths

Get ready for a terrifying new adventure aboard ‘The Mutiny’, a notoriously spine-chilling ghost ship. You’ll truly earn your golden piece of eight by venturing into the darkest depths, avoiding the hazardous calls of the treacherous Sirens, dodging the swords of terrifyingly ghoulish pirate mutineers and coming face to face with the Kraken – the legendary monster of the seas!

Altonville Mine Tours: Uncover The Legend of the Skin Snatchers

Offering a tale with a not-so-beautiful twist. Those brave enough can also head to ‘Altonville’, a recently re-opened mine at the Resort, which holds a deep dark secret. Enter the damp, disused mine, which is believed to have once been home to a family of village outcasts. Nicknamed the ‘Skin Snatchers’ by local residents, their spine-chilling secret is about to be unearthed. Remember ‘Beauty is only skin deep’.

Garden Lights Walk: Whispering Souls

Also returning for 2021 is the opportunity to experience the Alton Towers Gardens as it comes to spooktacular life.

It's free for guests and is part of the event’s family friendly frights line-up of live entertainment including the Freaky Five and CBeebies Land Monster Ball.

How to get Alton Towers Scarefest tickets

Scarefest will take place at Alton Towers Resort from Friday, October 8, to Sunday, October 10, then each day from Friday, October 15, to Sunday, October 31.

The resort will be open late until 9pm every day meaning guests can experience the rides and attractions in darkness including the Alton Towers Dungeon.

Tickets must be booked in advance via the Resort’s website.

Day Passes are priced from £39 per person and you can add on scare mazes from £10.

Attendees can read the health and safety guidance on the website before they go.