THERE are a plethora of streaming services to choose from these days.
Thanks to Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Now TV, we are spoiled for choice when it comes to TV series and films to watch.
And even as lockdown restrictions ease, many of us love nothing more than sitting in front of the TV to binge watch our favourite shows.
Thankfully, Disney+ has us covered. The streaming giant has released a whole host of new shows and movies for September, with more still to come throughout the month.
Here is the full list of new Disney+ content in September including TV shows, Disney originals, films and documentaries.
New to Disney+ in September
* Star Original, Disney+ Original, Original Series
SEPTEMBER 1
Disney+ | Launches
- Dug Days (5) shorts*
- Sydney to the Max YR3 (E1-10)
- Minnie’s Bow Toons
- Wicked Tuna: North vs South YR6
- World’s Deadliest: Jaws & Sins
- Drugged 2
- Breakout YR2
Disney+ | Weekly episodes
- Monsters at Work E10*
- Chip ‘n’ Dale Park Life E6*
- Turner & Hooch E7*
- Marvel’s What If…? E4*
- Marvel Legends: Shang-Chi*
Star on Disney+ | Launches
- That One Word: Feyenoord S1 E1*
- Motherland: Fort Salem S1
Star on Disney+ | Weekly episodes
- Bless the Harts S2 E4*
- Mixed-Ish S1 E3*
- American Dad S17 E9
- Last Man Standing S9 E6
SEPTEMBER 3
Disney+ | Launches
- Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles*
- Cannibal Sharks
- King of Coke: Living the High Life
Star on Disney+ | Launches
- The D’Amelio Show*
- The Martian (2015)
- That Thing You Do! (1996)
- Derailed (2005)
- The A-Team (2010)
Star on Disney+ | Weekly episodes
- War of the Worlds S2 E8*
SEPTEMBER 6
Star on Disney+ | Launches
- The Walking Dead S11 E3
SEPTEMBER 7
Star on Disney+ | Launches
- Only Murders in the Building E4*
SEPTEMBER 8
Disney+ | Launches
- Doogie Kamealoha E1*
- Muppet Babies YR3
- Secret Life of Predators
- Riding Britain’s Railway
- The Truth Behind 2
Disney+ | Weekly episodes
- Chip ‘n’ Dale Park Life E7*
- Turner & Hooch E8*
- Marvel’s What If…? E5*
Star on Disney+ | Launches
- American Horror Stories E1*
- Private Practice S1-S6
Star on Disney+ | Weekly episodes
- That One Word: Feyenoord S1 E2*
- Bless the Harts S2 E5*
- Mixed-Ish S1 E4*
- American Dad S17 E10
- Last Man Standing S9 E7
SEPTEMBER 10
Disney+ | Launches
- Spark Short: Twenty Something*
- Far Away From Raven’s Home (special)
- 9/11 Memorial Titles: 9/11 Control the Skies, My 9/11, 9/11: The Plane that Hit the Pentagon, George W. Bush: The 9/11 Interview
- Million Dollar Moon Rock Heist
- The Next Mega Tsunami
- Return from the Dead
Star on Disney+ | Launches
- Maze Runner: Scorch Trials (2015)
- Walk the Line (2005)
- He Got Game (1998)
SEPTEMBER 11
Disney+ | Launches
- Bin Laden’s Hard Drive
SEPTEMBER 13
Star on Disney+ | Weekly episodes
- The Walking Dead S11 E4
SEPTEMBER 14
Star on Disney+ | Weekly episodes
- Only Murders in the Building E5*
SEPTEMBER 15
Disney+ | Launches
- Mickey Mouse Hot Diggity Dog Tales (18 shorts)
- Sadie Sparks Shorts
- No Man Left Behind
- Botswana
- Facing.. YR1
Disney+ | Weekly Episodes
- Doogie Kamealoha E2*
- Chip ‘n’ Dale Park Life E8*
- Turner & Hooch E9*
- Marvel’s What If…? E6*
Star on Disney+ | Launches
- The Orville S1 + S2
- No Offence S1, S2 + S3
Star on Disney+ | Weekly episodes
- That One Word: Feyenoord S1 E3*
- American Horror Stories E2*
- Bless the Harts S2 E6* E2
- Mixed-Ish S1 E23*
- American Dad S17 E11
- Last Man Standing S9E8
SEPTEMBER 17
Disney+ | Launches
- Spark Short: Nona*
- Disney's Broadway Hits at London's Royal Albert Hall
- Descendants: Royal Wedding
- Water and Power: A California Heist
- Petra: Secrets of the Ancient Builders
- Worst Weather Ever?
- Hitler The Junkie
- Hitler’s Supergun
- Eyewitness: D-Day
- Hitler’s Teen Killers
Star on Disney+ | Launches
- Deadpool (2016)
- Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
- Antwone Fisher (2002)
SEPTEMBER 20
Star on Disney+ | Weekly episodes
- The Walking Dead S11 E5
SEPTEMBER 21
Star on Disney+ | Weekly episodes
- Only Murders in the Building E6*
SEPTEMBER 22
Disney+ | Launches
- Star Wars Visions (E1-9)*
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends YR1 (7 eps)
- Just Roll With It YR2
- Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist
- Africa’s Deadliest 4
- Taboo 7
- Lion Ranger
Disney+ | Weekly Episodes
- Doogie Kamealoha E3*
- Chip ‘n’ Dale Park Life E9*
- Turner & Hooch E10*
- Marvel’s What If…? E7*
Star on Disney+ | Launches
- Y: The Last Man E1-3*
- Stumptown S1
- Press S1
- Deadwater Fell S1
Star on Disney+ | Weekly episodes
- American Horror Stories E3*
- Bless the Harts S2 E7*
- Mixed-Ish S1 E6*
- That One Word: Feyenoord S1 E4*
- American Dad S17 E12
- Last Man Standing S9 E9
SEPTEMBER 24
Disney+ | Launches
- A Spark Story*
- Witness Disaster
- Giraffe: African Giant
- Strangest Bird Alive
- 2000s Greatest Tragedies
- American Blackout
- Inside the Hunt for the Boston Bombers
- Dino Death Match
- Inside the Muslim Brotherhood
Star on Disney+ | Launches
- The Descendants (2011)
- Taken 3 (2014)
- Cinderella Man (2005)
- Broken Arrow (1996)
SEPTEMBER 27
Star on Disney+ | Weekly episodes
- The Walking Dead S11 E6
SEPTEMBER 28
Star on Disney+ | Weekly episodes
- Only Murders in the Building E7*
SEPTEMBER 29
Disney+ | Launches
- Dino Ranch (7 eps)
- Raven’s Home YR4 (last 11 eps)
- Africa’s Hunters YR1-2
Disney+ | Weekly Episodes
- Doogie Kamealoha E4*
- Chip ‘n’ Dale Park Life E10*
- Turner & Hooch E11*
- Marvel’s What If…? E8*
Star on Disney+ | Launches
- The Great North E1-2*
- Modern Family S9
- Mistresses S1-S4
Star on Disney+ | Weekly episodes
- American Horror Stories E4*
- Y: The Last Man E4*
- That One Word: Feyenoord S1 E5*
- Bless the Harts S2 E8*
- Mixed-Ish S1 E7*
- American Dad S17 E13
- Last Man Standing S9 E10
