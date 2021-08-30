TODAY, Monday, is the last day Cardiff Bus is running its special summer services.
The service added summer specials in August to their regular services, allowing passengers to easily travel between Cardiff Bay, Penarth Pier and Barry Island.
Attractions at Cardiff Bay include boat trips, Techniquest, and a range of cafés and restaurants, as well as the Wales Millennium Centre, World of Boats, the Norwegian Church, the Senedd and more.
The summer bus also stops outside Penarth Pier Pavilion, where visitors can enjoy a stroll along the promenade or wander up the hill to discover the tranquility of the flower gardens of Alexandra Park and Windsor Gardens. Passengers can also disembark at Mermaid Quay in Cardiff Bay instead.
The double deck Island Flyer runs from St Mellons, Llanrumney and Tremorfa to Barry Island seven days a week throughout the summer.
