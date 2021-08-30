A MAN in Newport has been arrested after an incident in which a girl was spoken to through a window.
Police were initially alerted to reports of suspicious behaviour at an address on Commercial Road, in the Pill area of the city.
It is alleged that at around 6.35pm on Thursday August 19, a young girl was spoken to by a man, through the open window of a property.
Gwent Police has since confirmed that a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause or incite a female child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
He has since been released on conditional bail.
A spokesman for the force has said that enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Gwent Police.
Statement from police in full
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of suspicious behaviour in Commercial Road, Newport at around 6.35pm on Thursday, August 19, after a girl was spoken to by a man through an open window.
“A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause or incite a female child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
“He was released on conditional bail and enquiries are ongoing.”
Any witnesses or persons with information should contact Gwent Police, quoting reference number 41419082021.
