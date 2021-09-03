A FORMER Job Centre in Tredegar has proposed plans to convert it to a bed and breakfast.
The former job centre at Coronation Street might become an 11-room bed and breakfast with parking and a decking area.
Two letters of objection have been received, one of which claims to have been written on behalf of 12 businesses in the area.
The objection letter to the council states: "With a number of hotels in the nearby street, some within a few hundred feet of the proposed development, we fail to see how the need for yet another guesthouse type establishment is warranted, especially one in a less desirable location."
Objections relate to numerous reasons from vehicle congestion reducing the availability for parking for firefighters to the questioning of the need for another bed and breakfast.
Cllr Hayden Trollope has asked for the plan to be reconsidered. The member said the reason relates to issues such as the impact on the town centre, the design not being suitable for conversation to the design of the building not keeping with intended use.
The planning permission will be granted following some development conditions.
