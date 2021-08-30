THE National Television Awards are just around the corner and another batch of tickets have just been released.
With less than two weeks until the awards show, more tickets for "excellent seats" have been released giving the public another chance to sit in the live audience.
The ceremony, which usually takes place in January, was pushed back to September 9 this year due to the pandemic.
Hosted by comedian and presenter Joel Dommett, the NTAs see hundreds of TV stars gather at the O2 London in the hopes of winning a coveted trophy.
Ant and Dec are up for the Best Presenter award for a record 20th year in a row with Piers Morgan, Bradley Walsh, Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond competing to stop the Geordie-duo's pair's streak.
The drama performance category will see all three stars of Line Of Duty vie for the prize. Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings), Martin Compston (Steve Arnott) and Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming) are all in the running, alongside Olly Alexander for Aids series It’s A Sin and David Tennant for Des, a drama about serial killer Dennis Nilsen.
Des and It’s A Sin are also nominated for the best new drama prize, alongside period romp Bridgerton and the hit adaptation of the book Normal People.
How to get tickets to the NTAs 2021
The NTAs take place on Thursday September 9, 2021 at the O2 London.
Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
A limited number of seats in Blocks 101 and 112 have been released from £58.00 plus booking fees.
There are also some tickets left priced from £23.50 plus booking fees.
How to vote for your winners of the NTAs
The National Television Awards winners are chosen exclusively by the public and voting is still open for you to decide who your favourite is in each category.
To vote, head over to the NTA website and cast your vote.
Voting closes at noon on Thursday September 9, 2021.
National Television Awards 2021 full list of nominations
Here are the nominations in full:
Drama performance
Olly Alexander - Ritchie Tozer, It’s A Sin
Martin Compston - Steve Arnott, Line of Duty
Adrian Dunbar - Ted Hastings, Line of Duty
Vicky McClure - Kate Fleming, Line of Duty
David Tennant - Dennis Nilsen, Des
New drama
Bridgerton
Des
It’s A Sin
Normal People
Returning drama
Call the Midwife
Line of Duty
The Crown
Unforgotten
Serial drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Serial drama performance
Sally Carman - Abi Franklin, Coronation Street
Danny Dyer - Mick Carter, EastEnders
Mollie Gallagher - Nina Lucas, Coronation Street
Billy Price - Sid Sumner, Hollyoaks
Newcomer
Rose Ayling-Ellis - Frankie Lewis, EastEnders
Rhiannon Clements - Summer Ranger, Hollyoaks
Olivia D’Lima - Paramedic Fenisha Khatri, Casualty
Emile John - Ethan Anderson, Emmerdale
Jude Riordan - Sam Blakeman, Coronation Street
TV presenter
Ant and Dec
Alison Hammond
Piers Morgan
Bradley Walsh
Holly Willoughby
Bruce Forsyth entertainment award
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Taskmaster
The Graham Norton Show
Talent show
Britain’s Got Talent
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Strictly Come Dancing
The Masked Singer
Challenge show
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
Love Island
The Great British Bake Off
The Great British Sewing Bee
Quiz game show
Beat the Chasers
Celebrity Catchphrase
In For A Penny
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Authored documentary
Kate Garraway: Finding Derek
Katie Price: Harvey and Me
Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Children
Rob Burrow: My Year With MND
Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency
Factual
Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death
Gogglebox
Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Daytime
Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop
This Morning
Comedy
After Life
Friday Night Dinner
Sex Education
The Vicar of Dibley
The National Television Awards will take place at the O2 London on September 9 and will be aired live on ITV.
