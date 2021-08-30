THE National Television Awards are just around the corner and another batch of tickets have just been released.

With less than two weeks until the awards show, more tickets for "excellent seats" have been released giving the public another chance to sit in the live audience.

The ceremony, which usually takes place in January, was pushed back to September 9 this year due to the pandemic.

Hosted by comedian and presenter Joel Dommett, the NTAs see hundreds of TV stars gather at the O2 London in the hopes of winning a coveted trophy.

Joel Dommett will present the NTAs. Credit: Indigo Television

Ant and Dec are up for the Best Presenter award for a record 20th year in a row with Piers Morgan, Bradley Walsh, Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond competing to stop the Geordie-duo's pair's streak.

The drama performance category will see all three stars of Line Of Duty vie for the prize. Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings), Martin Compston (Steve Arnott) and Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming) are all in the running, alongside Olly Alexander for Aids series It’s A Sin and David Tennant for Des, a drama about serial killer Dennis Nilsen.

Des and It’s A Sin are also nominated for the best new drama prize, alongside period romp Bridgerton and the hit adaptation of the book Normal People.

How to get tickets to the NTAs 2021

The NTAs take place on Thursday September 9, 2021 at the O2 London.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

A limited number of seats in Blocks 101 and 112 have been released from £58.00 plus booking fees.

There are also some tickets left priced from £23.50 plus booking fees.

How to vote for your winners of the NTAs

The National Television Awards winners are chosen exclusively by the public and voting is still open for you to decide who your favourite is in each category.

To vote, head over to the NTA website and cast your vote.

Voting closes at noon on Thursday September 9, 2021.

National Television Awards 2021 full list of nominations

Here are the nominations in full:

National Television Awards nominations (PA)

Drama performance

Olly Alexander - Ritchie Tozer, It’s A Sin

Martin Compston - Steve Arnott, Line of Duty

Adrian Dunbar - Ted Hastings, Line of Duty

Vicky McClure - Kate Fleming, Line of Duty

David Tennant - Dennis Nilsen, Des

New drama

Bridgerton

Des

It’s A Sin

Normal People

Returning drama

Call the Midwife

Line of Duty

The Crown

Unforgotten

Serial drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Serial drama performance

Sally Carman - Abi Franklin, Coronation Street

Danny Dyer - Mick Carter, EastEnders

Mollie Gallagher - Nina Lucas, Coronation Street

Billy Price - Sid Sumner, Hollyoaks

Newcomer

Rose Ayling-Ellis - Frankie Lewis, EastEnders

Rhiannon Clements - Summer Ranger, Hollyoaks

Olivia D’Lima - Paramedic Fenisha Khatri, Casualty

Emile John - Ethan Anderson, Emmerdale

Jude Riordan - Sam Blakeman, Coronation Street

TV presenter

Ant and Dec

Alison Hammond

Piers Morgan

Bradley Walsh

Holly Willoughby

Bruce Forsyth entertainment award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Taskmaster

The Graham Norton Show

Talent show

Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing

The Masked Singer

Challenge show

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Love Island

The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Sewing Bee

Quiz game show

Beat the Chasers

Celebrity Catchphrase

In For A Penny

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Authored documentary

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek

Katie Price: Harvey and Me

Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Children

Rob Burrow: My Year With MND

Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency

Factual

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death

Gogglebox

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning

Comedy

After Life

Friday Night Dinner

Sex Education

The Vicar of Dibley

The National Television Awards will take place at the O2 London on September 9 and will be aired live on ITV.