A THIEF who stole six bottles of cider and two sandwiches from a shop has been jailed.
Mark Jason Haggard, 46, of Porthkerry Road, Barry, admitted committing the offence at a Nisa store in Cardiff this month and public disorder.
This put him in breach of suspended prison sentences imposed for a string of shoplifting offences in Barry.
These included stealing two boxes of Ferrero Rocher chocolates, cleaning products and air freshners from B&M and meat worth nearly £100 from Iceland.
Haggard was locked up for six months and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge after his release from custody.
